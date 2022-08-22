Hardik Pandya twins with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son

Natasa Stankovic posted a photo on Instagram of her day out with her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and their son, Agastya Pandya.

The three of them may be seen sporting black sunglasses and wearing orange clothing with floral prints.

Natasa sported a cross pendant around her neck and a dress. In the photo, Hardik was dressed in a black shirt and slacks.

She captioned her post, “My (earth and heart emoji) @hardikpandya93.” Reacting to her picture, one of her fans commented, “Matching family.” Another fan wrote, “kaafi pyaara” @natasastankovic @hardikpandya93 (very lovely). Other fan wrote, “Too much cuteness.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for little Agastya and Hardik.

She recently posted photos and videos to her Instagram account from her peaceful trip to Greece with her family and cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya. After Hardik’s team won the IPL 2022, she also posted a number of images and videos.

In the Prakash Jha-directed movie Satyagraha, Natasa Stankovic made her acting debut. On Jan. 1, 2020, Hardik and Natasa got engaged. On May 31, 2020, Hardik revealed that he had wed Natasa when the country was under lockdown. In an interview with crickettimes.com, Hardik had said about Natasa, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came in).”

On July 30, 2020, the couple gave birth to Agastya. Hardik had tweeted a photo with him announcing his birth, writing, “We are blessed with our baby girl.”