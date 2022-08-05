Harnaaz Sandhu faces legal battles with Upasana Singh

In response to Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu allegedly breaking the terms of a contract for her role in her Punjabi film.

In response to Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu allegedly breaking the terms of a contract for her role in her Punjabi film. Fully distancing herself from the project, Upasana Singh has filed a lawsuit against her. The actor-producer admits that she has lost a lot of money as a result of her and says that she has received a summons.

Due to her role in the Punjabi movie Bai Ji Kuttange, which also features Nanak Singh, Sandhu has run into legal issues. Singh both produced and acted in the movie.

“My contract with Harnaaz is before she became Miss Universe. I gave her a chance when she was a struggling newcomer. She used to stay with us in Mumbai. I have groomed her, taught her acting. She was just like my kid, and she used to call me her godmother. I threw a party when she won the international pageant. But she broke her ties with us after getting international recognition,” Singh tells us.

The film was supposed to release in May earlier this year, but Singh says they changed the release date to August 19 so that “Harnaaz gets free from her Miss Universe commitments, and can give time to the film”.

According to the contract, Harnaaz was supposed to give 25 days for promotion as a lead, claims Singh.

“But she just detached herself from the film, and it seems from the Punjabi film industry as well after she won the pageant. I even told her to give me 5 days if 25 days is too much for her now. She is not even posting anything about the film on social media, when she is posting about all the brands and parties on her handle,” says the actor.

Opening up about her decision to take the legal route, Singh says she was left with no other options when “Harnaaz stopped responding to her mails, messages and calls”.

“She didn’t even respond to my notice. I was tired of chasing her. Now, the court is sending her a summon today (August 5),” adds the actor, who has been working in the industry for the past over 30 years.

“Right now, it seems Punjabi actors and the industry have become too small for Harnaaz. When she won the pageant, she said she is a proud Punjabi, and when it came to do something for the industry, and give it international exposure, she took a step back. Drama kar rahe the aap us time. Abhi usko sir Bollywood and Hollywood ki padi hai. Punjabi film industry is too small for her. Meine sunna that log change ho jaate hain, aaj dekh rahi hun,” exclaims Singh.

Now, Singh has filed a civil suit in the Chandigarh district court, and she is sure an action will be taken. “But I am the one losing. I have lost so much money, and the promotion time which was valuable for my film. She broke my trust. I just hope she doesn’t repeat this with anyone else,” she ends with disappointment.