Harnaaz Sandhu teaches Bollywood dance steps to Trevor Noah

On Saturday, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu uploaded a footage of her visit on Trevor Noah’s show The Daily Show. Noah is shown learning Bollywood dancing moves from Harnaaz in the video. For the appearance, Harnaaz sported a crimson off-the-shoulder dress along with gleaming white stilettos. Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu claims she had numerous breakdowns due to being “bullied” for gaining weight: “It is really sad,”
Sharing the clip, Harnaaz said, “It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah. Thankyou @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it’s all in the hips! Bollywood is watching!”
Harnaaz was included in images from The Daily Show set that were also posted on the Miss Universe official page. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is written on the cloth bag that Harnaaz is clutching in the first image. She is posing with Trevor in another.
The third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title is Harnaaz. Before her, Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe in 1994, and Lara Dutta won it in 2000. She will soon be seen with Dev Kharoud, Nanak Singh, and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the Punjabi movie Bai Ji Kuttan Ge. Smeep Kang is the director of the movie.
