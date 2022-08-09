Harry Parmar recalls fight scene that left Aamir Khan with an injury

Celebrities react to the Laal Singh Chadda trailer
'Laal Singh Chaddha,' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has finally released...
Aamir Khan reportedly fractured his hair and suffered rib injuries while filming a battle scene for the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, according to actor Harry Parmar. In the Advait Chauhan-directed movie, Harry portrays a villain in the life of Rupa, a character played by Kareena Kapoor.
Talking about the fight sequence, Harry said in an interview, “We had a fight sequence that was very taxing and I got injured, Aamir sir got injured. Aamir was to charge upon me and we had to fall down on a bar table., The camera angle was such that we could not have any padding and we did 16-17 takes for that. In the last take, the table hit Aamir sir’s chest and hurt him. He even had a hairline fracture in the ribs. My injury was not major. We go through such things for action sequences so it is fine. ”
He also recalled how Aamir once took the crew and treated them to dosa. “We were shooting in Lodhi Road when Aamir spotted a south Indian restaurant and said he wanted to eat dosa. We took a break and went for an impromptu, unplanned outing. It was not even lunch or dinner time but it was fun.”
Elaborating on about his role, Harry said, “When Rupa leaves Laal Singh, she comes to Mumbai and comes in contact with my character. Cannot revealed much about my character because it will give away the story but you can say he is the villain in Rupa’s life.”
He also recalled the shoot schedules and said, “The shoot was fun. I shot in three schedules. First was pre-Covid and it was a two-three days’ shoot and that was wonderful. Then after the first lockdown we did one with many restrictions and Kareena was also pregnant at the time and we could interact much at the time. Later we had a Delhi schedule after the second lockdown. You cannot take your phone to the sets when working with AKPPL. It was very interesting. Your phones are not there so you can concentrate on the character and script. It becomes a good breather as you do not have any distractions.”
Harry said he was nervous during his first shot with Kareena and revealed that Aamir offered some tips that helped him sail through. “I was nervous when I did my first shot with her. I had to kiss Kareena’s hand, in an intimidating manner and I was nervous how it would go. Aamir sir spotted my discomfort and took me aside. He told me ‘do not think you are kissing Kareena’s hand, keep in mind that you are kissing Rupa’s hand’. That made things easy, and Kareena also made things comfortable for me.”
After Laal Singh Chaddha, Harry has completed the shoot for Jai Mehta’s Pirates that has Hansal Mehta as the showrunner.
