Hrithik Roshan is training to get back to his ‘fighter mode’

Actor Hrithik Roshan, just got back to Mumbai after a vacation in Europe with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

He is getting ready to start shooting his new movie, “Fighter.”

He shared a number of vintage photos with his trainer on Instagram on Thursday.

Hrithik was seen in his caption questioning his trainer if the “Fighter” prep was something he was ready for. Additionally, the actor admitted that he isn’t prepared for it.

Sharing the pictures with his fans, Hrithik wrote, “@krisgethin are you ready ? Hehe I’m not 😐 Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback.” Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, Saba was quick to root for him. She commented, “Yes you is 💪🏽💪🏽 you was born ready!! Go ninja!! 🥷” Tiger Shroff, who has worked with Hrithik in ‘War’, dropped a fire emoji. Anaita Shroff commented, “I mean 💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥.” Hrithik’s trainer replied, “I am! You soon will be 😉.”

For the movie “Fighter,” Hrithik will work with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Their fans are ecstatic to see them working together in Siddharth Anand’s high-octane action movie.

In addition to “Fighter,” Hrithik will star alongside Saif Ali Khan in the remake of “Vikram Vedha.” The shooting schedule was recently completed by the pair.