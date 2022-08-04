Hrithik Roshan is training to get back to his ‘fighter mode’

Saif Ali Khan: No ego issues while working with Hrithik Roshan
Saif Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood....
Actor Hrithik Roshan, just got back to Mumbai after a vacation in Europe with his girlfriend Saba Azad. He is getting ready to start shooting his new movie, “Fighter.” He shared a number of vintage photos with his trainer on Instagram on Thursday.
Sharing the pictures with his fans, Hrithik wrote, “@krisgethin are you ready ? Hehe I’m not 😐 Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback.” Have a look:
Soon after he shared the pictures, Saba was quick to root for him. She commented, “Yes you is 💪🏽💪🏽 you was born ready!! Go ninja!! 🥷” Tiger Shroff, who has worked with Hrithik in ‘War’, dropped a fire emoji. Anaita Shroff commented, “I mean 💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥.” Hrithik’s trainer replied, “I am! You soon will be 😉.”
For the movie “Fighter,” Hrithik will work with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Their fans are ecstatic to see them working together in Siddharth Anand’s high-octane action movie.
In addition to “Fighter,” Hrithik will star alongside Saif Ali Khan in the remake of “Vikram Vedha.” The shooting schedule was recently completed by the pair.
