Hrithik Roshan says he misses the ‘sun’, is that Saba’s pet name?

Actor Hrithik Roshan uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram on Sunday.

Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik’s mother, also reacted to the image.

Hrithik has uploaded a couple selfies to Instagram to display his full beard look.

Advertisement

Actor Hrithik Roshan uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram on Sunday. Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik’s mother, also reacted to the image. Hrithik has uploaded a couple selfies to Instagram to display his full beard look.

Also Read Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video of bungee jumping with his sons Hrithik Roshan shared a video also features his sons Hrehaan Roshan and...

Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Missing the (sun emoji).” Pinkie Roshan commented, “(sun emoji) is in my heart.” One fan reacted to her comment and wrote, “Your son is truly in everyone’s heart.” Complimenting Hrithik, one fan said, “There is a reason why you are world’s most handsome man.” Another one called Hrithik, “Handsome hunk.” While one said, “Oh Greek God!” another one joked, “Is ‘sun’ Saba Azad’s pet name?”

When Hrithik and Saba were seen out on a dinner date in February, dating rumours about the two of them began to circulate. Later, Saba also attended a gathering with Hrithik’s family. Saba was pictured with family members, including Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan and his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, in a family portrait that Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik’s uncle, posted on Instagram. As they strolled hand in hand through the Mumbai airport and joined forces to celebrate Karan Johar’s birthday, they made their love public. When they arrived back from their trip to London last month, they were sighted at the Mumbai airport. On Instagram, Saba and Hrithik also posted images taken there.

Also Read Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to start shooting for Fighter in September Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will begin shooting for 'Fighter' this September. ...

Hrithik announced in June that Vikram Vedha, his upcoming film, had wrapped filming on his Instagram account. The movie is a translation from the Tamil version with the same name. After over two decades, Hrithik and Saif will be together on film for the first time. The last time they collaborated was on the 2002 movie Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. The movie Vikram Vedha is scheduled for release in theatres on September 30, 2022.