Hrithik Roshan’s latest AD for the online food delivery service leads to the religious controversy

Hrithik Roshan’s commercial for the internet food delivery service Zomato brought religious controversy The actor from “War” and the meal delivery service has been charged with “misleading and deceiving the people” through the advertisement, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The confederation issued a letter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, requesting that the actor and the app be punished as well.

Additionally, it is claimed that the commercial offends religious sensibilities. Hrithik can be heard in the advertisement explaining that he ordered a “thali” from Mahakal because he was craving one in Ujjain. In a statement, CAIT said, “Mahakal’s Prasad Thali has been provided without charge for many years, but only in a specific area on the grounds of the temple. Giving Prasad Thali to anyone outside the temple is not a concern.”

The food delivery service has since apologized and defined what Mahakal in the advertising meant. The business also disclosed that the advertisement had been removed.

The statement read, “The Hrithik Roshan-starrer ad that ran in specific pin codes of Ujjain referenced ‘thalis’ at ‘Mahakal Restaurant’, and not the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple. Mahakal Restaurant is one of our high-order-volume restaurant partners in Ujjain, and thali is a recommended item on its menu”

The video is a part of a pan-Indian campaign for which we choose the finest restaurants in each city and their most well-known dishes. One of the eateries in Ujjain selected for the promotion was Mahakal Restaurant, also known simply as “Mahakal.”

We sincerely appreciate the opinions of the people of Ujjain, and the offending advertisement has been taken off. The intention behind this was never to offend anyone’s beliefs or sentiments, thus we sincerely apologize.

