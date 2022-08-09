Huma Qureshi is featured on a magazine cover

Huma Qureshi was recently seen on a magazine cover.

Huma Qureshi was recently seen on a magazine cover. Huma went for a short black dress, a tied-back hairstyle, earrings, and high heels for the cover. She posed for the camera while sitting in a chair.

Among other things, Huma discussed womanhood, her journey toward self-love, and dealing with inner conflicts. With the magazine, she also discussed the “masculine gaze.”

Speaking with the magazine, Huma Qureshi said, “This cover is so powerful for me, and so strong, because it is not just about being sexy and beautiful, but also because it has not been portrayed through the male gaze. It is about celebrating my own body and womanhood without pandering to that gaze or conforming to certain ideas of it.”

Recently speaking about it, Huma said how she changed in the last few years. “Over the years, I have become more comfortable with speaking my mind. Earlier, I used to be very unsure. I used to feel a lot of things, but because of lack of experience or lack of exposure, I just absorbed and listened to other people… Now, I am more comfortable as an artist and a collaborator. I am in a new phase of my career, which I am enjoying,” she had said.

Huma will be next seen in the upcoming political drama series Maharani season 2. Last week, Huma dropped the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Her every move will matter. #MaharaniS2, streaming on 25th Aug only on #SonyLIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV.” In the show, Huma will portray the role of Bihar chief minister Rani Bharti. As violence increases in the state, she vows to tackle the goons.

In addition to Huma, other leading actors in the series include Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak, and Neha Chouhan. The series, directed by Ravindra Gautam, will begin streaming on Sony Liv on August 25, 2022.

She will also appear with Sonakshi Sinha in Double XL in addition to Maharani Season 2. The actor also stars in the thriller Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur and the biography Tarla, which is based on the life of renowned chef Tarla Dalal.