‘I can proudly say I got into IIT” as she arrives at IIT Bombay’ says Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress.

Alia is currently promoting the upcoming film Brahmastra with her husband these days.

She wrote, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour)”

Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are promoting their new movie Brahmastra right now. Saturday, the actor went to IIT Bombay to promote a movie. She was happy to be there, even if it was only for an hour.

Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are promoting their new movie Brahmastra right now. Saturday, the actor went to IIT Bombay to promote a movie. She was happy to be there, even if it was only for an hour.



During her visit to the academic institution, Alia captivated the pupils with her rendition of the Brahmastra song Kesariya. As he sat onstage next to her, Ranbir applauded her.

