‘I understand the trauma of fat shaming’, says Monica Chaudhary

For her last show, the actor went through a big change in how she looked. She talks about the difficult job by saying, “When the role of Ela in Salt City came to me, I was extremely happy as I was offered to work with some of the finest actors including Piyush (Mishra) sir. But the twist was that I being 50 kg something was asked to add on 20 kgs to get the correct look.”

“My character was on a healthier side and consequently was a complex soul due to the frequent body shaming instances she faces. It’s when you get to play such roles that one understands the trauma of being fat or thin shamed.”

“All thanks to my trainer and dietician I was able to pile on those kilos in two months and then subsequently lose in seven months. I feel janam bhar ka kha liya hai maine (laughs). But, jokes apart, there are a number of pros and cons when you take such steps like I have to live with certain things all my life — stretch marks.”

“I loved the way my character was accepted and loved by the audiences. I’m absolutely overwhelmed the she was noticed and the young girl issues could ring a bell in few households.”

she says, “Work is happening and I am happily doing what is coming my way. Being a newbie, I came to Mumbai to fulfil a dream of becoming a recognised actor. I very well understand that if I’ll not make that extra effort and prove my mettle then I won’t be able to raise the bar as a performer. This I have imbibed from my theatre days to give my all to the craft.”

