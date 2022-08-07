Ira Khan shares a new pic twinning with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Advertisement
Articles
Ira Khan and Nupur are seen in the photo wearing identical black clothing. Her boyfriend donned a black t-shirt, while Ira wore a sheer top with a black bralette. They both wore black slacks with their clothes, and for the camera, Nupur put his hand around Ira's waist. Ira posted the image and commented, "Hey @nupur shikhare #laalsinghchaddha," a shout-out to Aamir's movie.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

As of this year’s second anniversary in June, Ira and Nupur have been dating for more than two years. On social media, they continue to share snippets of their lives with one another. In the most recent, they were seen visiting Ira’s grandma Zeenat Hussain, who is also Aamir Khan’s mother.

Aamir held a private screening of the movie on Friday. Laal Singh Chaddha will be Aamir’s next film after a three and a half year absence. The actor’s son Junaid Khan also made a rare appearance at the occasion, along with the rest of the film crew, with the exception of Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, has an official Hindi version called Laal Singh Chaddha. It depicts Aamir’s personality throughout his life’s journey. While Kareena plays his childhood sweetheart in the movie, Mona plays his mother. Naga Chaitanya, who will make his Bollywood debut, is also in it.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by Advait Chandan, is made by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. On August 11, 2022, it will be shown in theatres all around the world. Aamir last appeared in the critically panned movie Thugs of Hindostan.

