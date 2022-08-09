Advertisement
Jackie Shroff thinks Salman Khan is a lot like him in many aspects

  • In a recent interview, a question concerning Jackie Shroff favourite aspect of Salman Khan was posed.
  • Salman was “a lot like him,” according to Jackie.
  • The actor continued by saying that Salman is the only person he has ever known.
In a recent interview, a question concerning Jackie Shroff favourite aspect of Salman Khan was posed. In movies like Bandhan (1998), Sirf Tum (1999), Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000), Kyon Ki (2005), Veer (2010), and Bharat, the actors have collaborated (2019). Salman was “a lot like him,” according to Jackie. The actor continued by saying that Salman is the only person he has ever known.

In the movie Bharat, Jackie was spotted playing Salman Khan’s father. Despite the 10-year age difference between the two stars, Jackie had remarked around the movie’s premiere that Salman was like his “bachcha.” Now, Jackie claimed in a recent interview that Salman “had grown up staring at him.” Salman walked, talked, and dressed similarly to him, he continued.

“I see him a lot like me. Uska kapda, uska chalne ka, uska bolne ka (the way he dress, walks and speaks). You know, he has grown up looking at me, I think. Right from Kailash Surendranath (well-known ad director, who gave Salman his first break in a Campa Cola ad in 1983). He’s like my little brother or something. Aisa hai hee nahi mere paas koi, na mein isme believe karta hoon. Magar, aisa lagta hai ki mera hi hai. Main apne aap ko dekhta hoon (I don’t have anyone like Salman in my life, and neither do I believe in such a thing; but with Salman I feel he is mine. I see myself in him),” Jackie told journalist.

In a 2019 interview, Jackie had spoken about him and Salman essaying the role of a father-son duo in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which also starred Katrina Kaif. Talking about their age gap and their onscreen roles, Jackie had told Mid-Day, “I am aware that the age gap is only 10 years. We started our careers almost around the same time, but I don’t have any problem playing his father. I have always treated Salman like my bachcha (child). Even today, he is like a kid to me.” Recalling how Salman used to admire his style sense, Jackie had added, “I remember, (in our early days) he would admire my jeans and shoes.”

