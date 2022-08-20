Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Hot Bod in Pink Corset

Always-beautiful Bollywood has many beautiful divas, and Jacqueline Fernandez is one of them. She never fails to impress us with the dress she wears. She is a big source of fashion ideas for people in Generation Z and Millennials. The way Jacqueline dresses is a perfect mix of classy and trendy. With every outfit she wears, the actress makes a strong case for glam looks.

While Jacqueline Fernandez set the internet on fire by wearing a corset in a stylish way, Her most recent photo shoot, in which she wore a corset top with a deep neck and flared pants, backs up our claim. On Tuesday, celebrity stylist Namita Alexander put pictures of Jacqueline that were very interesting on her Instagram account. She put up photos of the famous person with fire emojis because she looked so stylish. The dress that Jacqueline is wearing is from the racks of Arushi Rawal’s clothing line. Jacqueline’s corset top has flamingo pink faux leather wide straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline that shows off her décolletage, a body-con shape that shows off her curves, an asymmetrical cropped hem, and side criss-cross tie details.

Jacqueline wore the corset top with blush-colored pants that had a high rise, a white lining that stood out from the rest of the outfit, side pockets, and a flared bottom. She finished off the chic outfit with white Balenciaga boots with a high heel and lots of straps on the front. Jacqueline’s last glam options were matte nude lip colour, slick black winged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, shimmery pink eye shadow, dewy base, on-fleek brows, a little highlighter, and sharp contouring. Jacqueline finished the look by parting her hair on the side and giving it soft waves.

On the job front, Jacqueline was last seen with Kiccha Sudeep in the movie Vikrant Rona. The next movie she will be in is Ram Setu, with Akshay Kumar and Nushrat Bharuccha. She also has a show called Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

