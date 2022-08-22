Jacqueline Fernandez makes first public appearance after the case

Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Hot Bod in Pink Corset
For the first time since she was identified as an accused party in an extortion case, Jacqueline Fernandez was photographed in Mumbai on Monday. The actor made a quick trip to Juhu’s Mukteshwar temple. Jacqueline was charged last week in the 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar by the Enforcement Directorate.
Jacqueline hasn’t yet discussed her legal issues in the media. She did, however, use social media a few hours after her name was revealed in the well-known case. Following news that she will be identified by the ED on Wednesday, she sent a message on social media with the words “it’ll all be ok.”
After investigations showed connections between her and Sukesh, she was questioned by the ED earlier this year. Social media had also seen the two’s photos, raising the possibility that they were dating. Jacqueline originally refuted this, but according to reports, she eventually acknowledged their relationship to the agency.
The agency has questioned Jacqueline several times in this instance, the most recent time being in June. In addition to the 15 lakh dollars in cash, the ED temporarily attached the actor’s finances. Under the PMLA in April because it deemed them to be “proceeds of crime.”
Chandrashekhar was accused by the ED of using money extorted from prominent individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, to buy gifts for Jacqueline. Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given Jacqueline Fernandez a number of presents totaling 5.71 crore rupees from the proceeds of crime, according to a statement from the ED.
