Jacqueline Fernandez says negativity against her is upsetting

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez addressed unfavourable reports about her and discussed her response. She reacted after being connected to con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor claimed that she gets agitated by negativity.

According to rumours, Jacqueline was dating Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) repeatedly summoned her in relation to a money laundering case involving Sukesh, a convicted con artist. Jacqueline first kept quiet about the situation, but when images of her and Sukesh gained popularity on social media, she had commented, “I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space.”

During a recent interview, Jacqueline opened up about negative news and comments on social media. She said, “As human beings, we want people to like us. It’s a very normal thing too. If someone doesn’t like you, you kind of get upset about it. You don’t know why, what did I do wrong? As a celebrity, you are famous, when somebody doesn’t like you, it gets multiplied by thousands. I think the hardest part is understanding and accepting that in this work, you will have to face the fact that not everyone is going to like you. They will be harsh towards you and you just gotta accept it. Once you accept that you can go back to your life quite freely. life is pretty okay.”

“You just have to have your few people who may love you and your few fans and you just be like ‘let me concentrate on myself and do my best.’ I have these amazing people. Let me be grateful for the people around me who love me. And, life can be so beautiful,” she summed up. However, Jacqueline recently appeared in actor Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona. Also, she will be next seen in Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.