Janhvi Kapoor feels anxiety because of her acting roles

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recalls the moment she felt unworthy and useless after receiving her first acting role in Dhadak. She was told she only received the role because she is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. And she believed this to be the case. When questioned about how she was handling the nepotism controversy. Janvhi admitted that she was concerned that at the start of her career. As they said that she was only getting employment because of her background.
In the 2018 film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut alongside Ishaan Khatter. She has since made appearances in movies including Roohi, Ghost Stories, and Gunjan Saxena. Good Lucky Jerry, her most recent album, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.
Janhvi acknowledged how easy possibilities came her way and described how it made her feel anxious.
She told B4U Hear It Here, “During Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena, I have been made to feel that I got everything on a platter, and I got things I don’t deserve, which means that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done. At the same time, I also felt an overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it.”
