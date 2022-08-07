Janhvi Kapoor is compared to 300 films of Sridevi, she predicted

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her late mother Sridevi.

According to Janhvi, Sridevi warned her that she would be compared to her.

Therefore, she needed to be “tough” to break into the movie business.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her late mother Sridevi. According to Janhvi, Sridevi warned her that she would be compared to her. Therefore, she needed to be “tough” to break into the movie business. According to Janhvi, she wants her job to succeed so she may honour Sridevi.

Also Read When Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi, what kept her going? Janhvi Kapoor's film. Jerry opened to incredible surveys after delivery. In a...

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi passed away in Dubai, where she was there for a family event. Boney Kapoor, a producer, and Sridevi were married in 1996, and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi were a blessing.

Janhvi recounted Sridevi’s response to her acting career in an interview. She also claimed that Sridevi informed her that Janhvi is “too naive and soft-hearted” for the business and that living in Bollywood is not comfortable.

Janhvi said, “She told me, ‘You get carried away. You get hurt too much. You have to be tough in a different way to survive here and I don’t want you to become like that. I don’t want to deal with all of that.’ She was protective of me and she said, ‘People will compare my 300 films with your first film. How will you deal with that?’ I knew that it would be very tough but I knew that if I don’t act then I would be sad my entire life.”

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor feels she was different girl with Sridevi Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have graced the couch and they have...

Advertisement

When asked if people actually compare her films to Sridevi’s, Janhvi said, “Yes, of course. People are comparing my first four films with her 300 films. I don’t know about anything else but I want to make this career work for her. Naam toh roshan karna hee padega (I have to make her proud). I can’t leave it like that.”

On July 29, Disney+ Hotstar will debut Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry, in which Janhvi will appear. Alongside Varun Dhawan, she has the upcoming social comedy Bawaal by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie’s premiere is set for April 7, 2023.