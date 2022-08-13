Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi and posts their throwback photo from 90s

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress. She was born on March 6, 1997, in India. She began her acting career with the film “Dharak,” which was released in 2018.

On the 59th anniversary of Sridevi’s birth, her daughter posted a picture of them together on Instagram. In the picture, Sridevi is holding Janhvi’s hand as they pose for the camera. In 2018, Sridevi died a few months before Janhvi Kapoor’s first movie, Dhadak, came out.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever.”

Take a look!

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her picture went viral.

