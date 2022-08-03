Jasmin Bhasin shares adorable throwback photos from Maldives

Jasmin Bhasin is an Indian actress and model who appears in Hindi television shows. She made her debut in 2011 with Tamil movie Vaanam as Priya.

The only thing on Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account is a big postcard. The actress posted a couple of beautiful photos from the beach in the Maldives because she missed her “island life.” Jasmin chose a red outfit for her day at the beach.

She wrote as the title of her post, “Missing my island life.” Jasmin went to the island country in May of this year and posted a lot of photos and videos from her trip. She posted photos of herself with her floating breakfast and wrote, “Mandatory Maldives floating breakfast.” In Maldives, Jasmin also went cycling, which she made sure to post about on Instagram.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) Advertisement