Javed Akhtar is furious at decision to set Bilkis case convicts free

Javed Akhtar has expressed his outrage over the Gujarat government’s decision to free 11 convicts in the case involving the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano.

As well as the murder of her family during the state’s 2002 riots.

An accomplished lyricist named Javed expressed his thoughts on the subject on Twitter.

“Those who raped a 5 month pregnant woman after killing 7 of her family including her 3 year old daughter were set free from the jail offered sweets and were garlanded . Don’t hide behind what abouts. Think!! Some thing is seriously going wrong with our society,” Javed wrote in his tweet.

After receiving a directive from the Supreme Court to take into account the 11 convicts’ request for relief under the state’s 1992 remission policy, the Gujarat administration freed them. On January 21, 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai convicted all 11 defendants in the case for the murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family and her gang rape to life in jail. Later, Bombay High Court upheld their conviction. These criminals were sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, after which one of them petitioned the Supreme Court for an early release. The Gujarat government was instructed by the highest court to investigate the possibility of reducing his sentence in accordance with its 1992 policy based on the date of his conviction. The administration then established a committee, which decided to permit the release of all the prisoners.

A crowd attacked Bilkis Bano’s family on March 3, 2002, in Randhikpur, a village in the Limkheda taluka of the Dahod district. During the riots brought on by the Godhra train burning incident, Bilkis, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang raped and seven members of her family were killed.