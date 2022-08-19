Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Javed Akhtar is furious at decision to set Bilkis case convicts free

Javed Akhtar is furious at decision to set Bilkis case convicts free

Articles
Advertisement
Javed Akhtar is furious at decision to set Bilkis case convicts free

Javed Akhtar is furious at decision to set Bilkis case convicts free

Advertisement
  • Javed Akhtar has expressed his outrage over the Gujarat government’s decision to free 11 convicts in the case involving the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano.
  • As well as the murder of her family during the state’s 2002 riots.
  • An accomplished lyricist named Javed expressed his thoughts on the subject on Twitter.
Advertisement

Javed Akhtar has expressed his outrage over the Gujarat government’s decision to free 11 convicts in the case involving the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano. As well as the murder of her family during the state’s 2002 riots. An accomplished lyricist named Javed expressed his thoughts on the subject on Twitter.

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut will appear before Mumbai court in Javed Akhtar’s defamation case
Kangana Ranaut will appear before Mumbai court in Javed Akhtar’s defamation case

Kangana Ranaut asked to skip hearing where Javed Akhtar's case against her...

“Those who raped a 5 month pregnant woman after killing 7 of her family including her 3 year old daughter were set free from the jail offered sweets and were garlanded . Don’t hide behind what abouts. Think!! Some thing is seriously going wrong with our society,” Javed wrote in his tweet.

Advertisement

After receiving a directive from the Supreme Court to take into account the 11 convicts’ request for relief under the state’s 1992 remission policy, the Gujarat administration freed them. On January 21, 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai convicted all 11 defendants in the case for the murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family and her gang rape to life in jail. Later, Bombay High Court upheld their conviction. These criminals were sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, after which one of them petitioned the Supreme Court for an early release. The Gujarat government was instructed by the highest court to investigate the possibility of reducing his sentence in accordance with its 1992 policy based on the date of his conviction. The administration then established a committee, which decided to permit the release of all the prisoners.

Also Read

Shabana Azmi says ‘all of Mumbai has descended on London’ as she tours with Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi says ‘all of Mumbai has descended on London’ as she tours with Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi needs no formal introduction. She is one of the best actresses...


A crowd attacked Bilkis Bano’s family on March 3, 2002, in Randhikpur, a village in the Limkheda taluka of the Dahod district. During the riots brought on by the Godhra train burning incident, Bilkis, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang raped and seven members of her family were killed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story