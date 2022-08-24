Juhi Parmar says I’d like to play roles I haven’t played before

Juhi Parmar is an Indian actress.

Juhi has had a good run on the small screen.

Now, the actress has set her sights on the digital platform.

Juhi Parmar is an Indian anchor, actress, presenter, singer, and dancer predominantly known for her work in the Hindi television industry.

She has had a good run on the small screen from her first role in Jee Sahab to her big break in Kumkum to her last role in Hamari Wali Good News, the actor has shown that she deserves to be on television. Parmar is now aiming for the digital platform.

She elaborates, “I want to play characters that I haven’t played so far. I do believe that I have a lot to offer as an actor. And given the variety of content that is being consumed these days, there is a lot for me that I still haven’t unexplored. So I would love to experiment. In fact, I have been offered a few roles but haven’t said yes to. For me to agree to a role, I have to be fully convinced and excited about the character.”

“I have certain limitations when it comes to doing bold scenes and content. I can’t pre-decide how bold I can be but whatever I will do on-screen has to match my sensibilities and I should be comfortable with my family ( parents and my child) watching it,” she says.

