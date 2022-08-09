‘Just because I never stood in line for auditions doesn’t imply,’ says Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress.

Over the years, people have warmed up to her a little bit because of her good work in movies like “Good Luck Jerry” and “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.”

In a new interview, Janhvi talked about her privilege and how she once got used to the idea that people wouldn’t like her.

She said, “I had made my peace with whether people will ever really accept me because of this whole baggage of privilege and nepotism. It’s surprising and very heartening with how lovely and appreciative people hav been because honestly I didn’t realise how desperate I had been for this feeling that audience accepts me. I think that has happened to some extent with Good Luck Jerry but there is a long way to go.”

She reacts, “Yes, I come from privilege. Just because my struggles in life have not been to put food on the table or to stand in line to audition for a film doesn’t mean I haven’t dealt with hardships. They have been extremely unrelatable hardships but hardships nonetheless. I am not asking for anyone’s sympathy. I’m just asking them to look at me with an open mind because I do work and try hard to entertain people.”