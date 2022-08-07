Kajol makes fun announcement post 48th birthday

Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor wished Kajol on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, among many others, sent her birthday wishes...
A fresh photo of Kajol was uploaded to Instagram. Kajol posted a selfie after her birthday and remarked that she will continue to get smarter and hotter as the years passed. For the unversed, Kajol turned 48 on Friday.
Sharing the picture on Sunday, the actress wrote, “Due to personal reasons I’m just going to keep getting hotter and smarter each year. #postbirthdayfeels.” Actor Dia Mirza dropped a heart and tiger emoji. One fan commented, “You forgot to add wittier.” Another one said, “And you truly will.”
With Bekhudi, directed by Rahul Rawail, she made her acting debut in 1992. She has since gone on to star in such successful films as Baazigar, Yeh Dillagi, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, and Fanaa, among others. However, the actor, who has starred in many movies, claimed in a previous interview that she fell into acting by accident.
“I did not have a great start. My first film did not do well. I have never considered it (acting) as a career, it happened to me and I just went with the flow. I was always on my toes (while choosing a film) and have been choosy always. I had a great time working on all the films, I met some amazing people. I still think of my work as a play time and rather my work is at home,” she had said in 2019.
