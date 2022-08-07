Kalki Koechlin pumps breastmilk with getting ready in throwback pic

In order to provide readers with a glimpse into the life of a working parent, Kalki Koechlin uploaded a photo.

In order to get ready for a shot, the actor is shown sitting with a breast pump on.

She posted the vintage photo to Instagram with a comment that contained a touch of “mom’s guilt.”

Advertisement

In order to provide readers with a glimpse into the life of a working parent, Kalki Koechlin uploaded a photo. In order to get ready for a shot, the actor is shown sitting with a breast pump on. She posted the vintage photo to Instagram with a comment that contained a touch of “mom’s guilt.”

Also Read On-screen groups that will remind your Bff’s on Friendship Day Friends are one of the main pieces of anybody's life. From Veere...

Kalki wrote along with the photo, “In memory of mom’s guilt, raging boobs and bionic bodies #workingmama #whatwecarry #motherhood #theelephantinthewomb #happysunday.”

Her picture earned her more respect and love from her fans in the comments section. A fan wrote, “We all know you are doing the best you can and being the best person you can be by doing the work you love to do. Always be special and never change as that is what makes you unique. #fact #justsaying.” Another called her “A truly beautiful woman.”

In February 2020, Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg had a baby girl. Her given name was Sappho. Kalki frequently posts adorable images and videos from her life following the birth of the child.

Advertisement

Also Read Ranveer Singh’s double ponytail look brings meme fest on social media Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his maverick fashion sense,...

Kalki recently shared her tough breast engorgement experience in a video shared on Instagram. She wrote along with it, “I do feel like in society it’s all about the baby, and not enough about the mothers. Both of them need to find their comfort zones in this early and challenging stage of growth. I realised It’s so easy to say from the outside that you don’t have to breastfeed, you can just use the breast pump or formula. But when you’re in it, you feel so many pressures. After many sleepless nights, a scary (and painful) breast engorgement experience, the wondrous process of learning how to communicate with my baby, and with a little help from the professionals, I found my way through it.”