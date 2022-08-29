Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan get competitive

Articles
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan played a game of badminton on the grounds of Pataudi Palace.
  • Bebo chose a vest and tracks as she headed to the grounds with every intention of defeating her husband in the game.
  • However, Kareena loses to Saif in the video.
In order to get over their Monday blues, Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan played a game of badminton on the grounds of Pataudi Palace.
Bebo chose a vest and tracks as she headed to the grounds with every intention of defeating her husband in the game. While Saif dressed in his brightest sportswear. Despite the fact that Kareena loses to Saif in the video. It appears from her caption that the actress is now sufficiently self-assured to challenge Amrita Arora to a battle.

“Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad… Amuuu are you ready for the game?” she asked in the caption. “Hahhahaha you can play with us @kareenakapoorkhan,” Amrita replied to the post.

Seeing Bebo in action, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan offered to stand in as an opponent. “I don’t know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!!” she said in the caption. “@sakpataudi sorry this is not for champions … it’s below beginners level,” Kareena quipped while turning down Soha’s offer.

Kareena is currently taking advantage of some downtime before returning to work on her upcoming project. Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress’ most recent release, did not perform well at the box office. With the upcoming thriller “The Devotion Of Suspect X,” which is based on the book, she will make her digital debut.

