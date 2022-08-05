Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an image with Aamir Khan from KWK

Articles
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, appeared on the most recent edition of Karan Johar’s chat show.
  • Which is being hailed as the most entertaining of the show’s seventh season.
  • The amazing duo revealed details about their private lives and upcoming endeavours.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, appeared on the most recent edition of Karan Johar’s chat show. Which is being hailed as the most entertaining of the show’s seventh season.

Kareena channelled her Bebo spirit on the most recent Koffee with Karan episode. Whereas, the Dangal star won hearts with his fast wit and humour. The amazing duo revealed details about their private lives and upcoming endeavours.

The Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan and Heroine actress shared a stunning photo of themselves from their participation on the show, “Koffee date with my Laal,” on Instagram.

The Dangal actor cut her off by saying, “Kareena is very concerned about her films,” after the Bodyguard star confessed that she doesn’t seem to care whether her movies are successful or not.

With the release of the Sujoy Ghosh thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, in which she will co-star with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, she is getting ready to woo her admirers.

