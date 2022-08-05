Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an image with Aamir Khan from KWK

Kareena Kapoor Khan on pay increase after being assigned in Sita
Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on Ramayan fee hike rumours. Actress says...
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan, two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, appeared on the most recent edition of Karan Johar’s chat show. Which is being hailed as the most entertaining of the show’s seventh season.
Kareena channelled her Bebo spirit on the most recent Koffee with Karan episode. Whereas, the Dangal star won hearts with his fast wit and humour. The amazing duo revealed details about their private lives and upcoming endeavours.
The Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan and Heroine actress shared a stunning photo of themselves from their participation on the show, “Koffee date with my Laal,” on Instagram.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The Dangal actor cut her off by saying, “Kareena is very concerned about her films,” after the Bodyguard star confessed that she doesn’t seem to care whether her movies are successful or not.
With the release of the Sujoy Ghosh thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, in which she will co-star with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, she is getting ready to woo her admirers.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Drama News, Entertainment News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.