Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals son Taimur Ali Khan curious nature

Kareena discussed her son Taimur Ali Khan, an internet sensation, while promoting her movie.

The actress was asked about the paparazzi culture and its effects on her children during an interview

She added that her son is aware that, while his parents are well-known, he is not.

One of the most popular celebrity kids on the block is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Bebo. The paparazzi are obsessed with him every time he leaves the house. Since his birth, he has been photographed by the media.

Taimur asks her why the paparazzi take images of him, Bebo also revealed. She added that her son is aware that, while his parents are well-known, he is not. Kareena remarked, "I responded, "Yes, you are not renowned," when Taimur said, "I am not famous." You still have a ways to go. You are only a child. He is aware of it. People ought to be aware of that."

Kareena also mentioned Alia Bhatt, the wife of Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be a mother. Alia will raise her child in the social media era, just like she will. Kareena remarked that in order to deal with it, one must learn to accept it.

On August 11, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is scheduled to open in theatres. It will compete with “Raksha Bandhan” starring Akshay Kumar.