Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals son Taimur Ali Khan curious nature

Who is Kareena Kapoor Khan? Know everything about the Diva
Kareena Kapoor Khan, an actress, is currently preoccupied with marketing her new movie, “Laal Singh Chaddha.” Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya also play major parts. Kareena discussed her son Taimur Ali Khan, an internet sensation, while promoting her movie.
One of the most popular celebrity kids on the block is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Bebo. The paparazzi are obsessed with him every time he leaves the house. Since his birth, he has been photographed by the media.
Kareena also mentioned Alia Bhatt, the wife of Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be a mother. Alia will raise her child in the social media era, just like she will. Kareena remarked that in order to deal with it, one must learn to accept it.
On August 11, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is scheduled to open in theatres. It will compete with “Raksha Bandhan” starring Akshay Kumar.
