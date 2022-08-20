Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares working with Hansal Mehta

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares working with Hansal Mehta

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares working with Hansal Mehta

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of her lavish house

  • Khan has begun production on Hansal Mehta’s upcoming movie.
  • The actress posted a photo of the script with the movie’s title inscribed on it to her Instagram account.
  • Bebo, however, withheld part of the movie’s title by covering it with a pencil.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun production on Hansal Mehta’s upcoming movie. The actress posted a photo of the script with the movie’s title inscribed on it to her Instagram account. Bebo, however, withheld part of the movie’s title by covering it with a pencil. She embellished the tale with a “Saturday Night” sticker.

View the story here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram story
The film, a suspenseful thriller, is reportedly set to begin production in September. The actress is eager to see the movie because she will play a rookie investigator. Bebo had previously said in an interview that because the actress and the filmmaker come from different cultures, “there will be pyrotechnics.” The production company owned by Ekta Kapoor is supporting the film.

Kareena is about to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s “The Devotion Of Suspect X,” which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Laal Singh Chaddha, her most recent release starring Aamir Khan, is doing middling business at the box office. There has been quite speculations of people with the new film.

