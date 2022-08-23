Kareena Kapoor khan shares workout routine from her home

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid fitness fan, as evidenced by her Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid fitness fan, as evidenced by her Instagram account. She shared a sneak peek of her training routine on Tuesday via her Instagram story. You’ll be motivated to go to the gym straight away by her video.

Bebo may be seen in the videos sporting a black sports bra, grey joggers, and white tennis shoes. She can also be seen using a treadmill to run. In a different clip, Bebo performed a headstand. Bebo engaged in some leg workouts as well. She also praised Soha Ali Khan for inspiring her and sent a tag for her. She put a bumper sticker on her car that stated, ‘Inspire, be inspired’. She also wrote, “and of course…best music by @diljitdosanjh.” She was working out while listening to Diljit’s song ‘Born To Shine’.

See the post here:

Kareena, meanwhile, just began production on Hansal Mehta’s upcoming movie. The actress posted a photo of the script with the movie’s title scribbled on it to Instagram. It will reportedly begin production in September of this year and is described as a dark thriller. Bebo is eager to see the movie because she will play a rookie investigator.

On the professional front, Kareena is prepared to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.