Kareena Kapoor says Indian Railways’ benefitted from Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor has jokingly claimed that she should receive some credit for helping the Indian Railways financially. The actor said that following the movie Jab We Met, Indian Railways’ profits increased in her role in the courtroom comedy Case Toh Banta Hai (2007). In Case Toh Banta Hai, Kareena Kapoor imitates Geet from Jab We Met and says, “Sikhni hu main Bhatinda ki.”

Kapoor mentioned that her Jab We Met character helped Indian Railways generate more income in a Case Toh Banta Hai episode. She claimed that Geet also helped harem pants—which she wore in her scenes at train and railroad stations—sell more.The actor joked, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai (After I played Geet, the sale of harem pants and revenues of Indian Railways both grew by the way),” and made a remark in Geet’s manner of speaking.”When Varun Sharma, who plays her attorney, urged her to take her court appearances more seriously, Kareena also quoted a line from the movie. “Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak,” the actor retorted. I am a Bathinda-born Sikh woman who is proficient in everything (from boarding a train to prevailing in court).”

Riteish Deshmukh plays a public defender in Case Toh Banta Hai, with Kusha Kapila as the judge and Varun Sharma as the defence attorney. Gopal Datt, Paritosh Tripathi, Monica Murthy, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra, and Siddharth Sagar, all comedians, are listed as witnesses as well. Along with Kareena, other celebrities.