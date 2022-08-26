Kareena Kapoor steps out in white shirt to show her casual look

Kareena Kapoor donned a crew-necked white top with black stripes on it.

A white collared shirt completed the look.

Stylishly accessorized with black sunglasses, athletic sneakers, and a camel-colored purse.

Anything else than a shirt is now formally out of fashion. We still have a deep bond with love, just like we did back in the summer. After staging a stylish comeback, you may incorporate a fine, elegant shirt into any ensemble, whether professional or casual. It continues to be famous since it is less and less dependent on a certain season. All of this is to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most recent off-duty outfit looks good and we can’t get over how cool it is. We’re done hunting; we’ve found the one.

This ensemble bears the badge of comfort so beautifully since Bebo genuinely knows how to make an effortless vibe with her style. It makes logical that not all of us want to work harder to put forth a look given the current rush and bustle we’re largely stuck with. Here is your lesson if you like a stress-free and mess-free appearance.

The mother of two provided advice on how to layer your clothing appropriately during monsoon. Step outside in what seems upscale. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress donned a crew-necked white top with black stripes on it. A white collared shirt completed the look. A fundamental that no fashionista would ever forget.

Wear it with shorts, over a dress, with skirts, or in a hundred other ways, and you’ll still have extra room in your closet for white shirts.

Ecru-colored (family of beige) trousers with a paper bag waist and wide pockets completed Kareena’s outfit of the day. Stylishly accessorised with black sunglasses, athletic sneakers, and a camel-colored purse to complete the ensemble. The woman, 41, wore mauve lipstick and pulled back her sleek hair into a ponytail.

