Karishma Tanna shares telegrams from Cannes, Monaco holiday

In a happy video, Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera can be seen touring the Carlton Beach club in Cannes, France. While visiting the lovely city with her husband, the actor created Reels. As she ate ice cream and cotton candy in the Reel, she gave a glance. She donned a green hat with a blue denim knotted dress. Her husband sported a black cotton twill cap and a white t-shirt.

She captioned her Reel as, “Day well spent at my fav #Cannes.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on the post. One of her fans commented, “You are always looking beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

In Mumbai earlier this year, Karishma and Varun Bangera were united in marriage. The water and sunset served as the background for their private wedding. At the celebrations were several of their friends, including Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit.

Another draw for her Instagram followers are their pair exercise videos and photos. Karishma and Varun frequently post videos of their joint workouts. A few weeks ago, Karishma uploaded a gruelling video of herself working out with Varun after their wedding. She enjoys engaging in high-intensity exercises at her gym. She can be seen working out in the cute nooks of her gym, whether it’s a leg day or an arm day.

On Monday, she also posted images from her trip to Monaco. With the picture she captioned her post as, “ Monaco, You were gorg.” However, on work front, she made her debut in the digital world with ALT Balaji’s web series Karrle Tu bhi Mohabbat as Zoya Hussain.