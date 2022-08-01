Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karishma Tanna shares telegrams from Cannes, Monaco holiday

Karishma Tanna shares telegrams from Cannes, Monaco holiday

Articles
Advertisement
Karishma Tanna shares telegrams from Cannes, Monaco holiday
Advertisement
  • In a happy video, Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera can be seen touring the Carlton Beach club in Cannes, France.
  • While visiting the lovely city with her husband, the actor created Reels. As she ate ice cream and cotton candy in the Reel, she gave a glance.
  • She donned a green hat with a blue denim knotted dress.
Advertisement

In a happy video, Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera can be seen touring the Carlton Beach club in Cannes, France. While visiting the lovely city with her husband, the actor created Reels. As she ate ice cream and cotton candy in the Reel, she gave a glance. She donned a green hat with a blue denim knotted dress. Her husband sported a black cotton twill cap and a white t-shirt.

Also Read

Karishma Tanna shares adorable picture with hubby Varun Bangera
Karishma Tanna shares adorable picture with hubby Varun Bangera

Karishma is an Indian actress. She made her television debut with Kyunki...

She captioned her Reel as, “Day well spent at my fav #Cannes.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on the post. One of her fans commented, “You are always looking beautiful.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Advertisement

In Mumbai earlier this year, Karishma and Varun Bangera were united in marriage. The water and sunset served as the background for their private wedding. At the celebrations were several of their friends, including Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit.

Also Read

Watch Karishma Tanna dances on Oo Antava at her reception
Watch Karishma Tanna dances on Oo Antava at her reception

Karishma Tanna, who married her fiance-businessman Varun Bangera recently, was seen dancing...

Another draw for her Instagram followers are their pair exercise videos and photos. Karishma and Varun frequently post videos of their joint workouts. A few weeks ago, Karishma uploaded a gruelling video of herself working out with Varun after their wedding. She enjoys engaging in high-intensity exercises at her gym. She can be seen working out in the cute nooks of her gym, whether it’s a leg day or an arm day.

On Monday, she also posted images from her trip to Monaco. With the picture she captioned her post as, “ Monaco, You were gorg.” However, on work front, she made her debut in the digital world with ALT Balaji’s web series Karrle Tu bhi Mohabbat as Zoya Hussain.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story