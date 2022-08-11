Karisma Kapoor displays her natural beauty in selfie

Karisma Kapoor is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She was born and raised in Mumbai. She is a member of the Kapoor family and made her acting debut with the film Prem Qaidi in 1991.

On Instagram, Karisma Kapoor has posted a new image of herself. The actor is seen flaunting a no-makeup appearance in the photograph. Karisma’s admirers commended her for taking the selfie, with some expressing disbelief that she is 48 years old. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, ‘Mood is au natural’

Take a look!

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actor. She has 7.3 million followers on her Instagram account.