Karisma Kapoor flaunts her '90s hairstyle



  • Former actress Karisma Kapoor is seldom out of the spotlight.
  • Talent and beauty have always been valued.
  • Despite fewer big-screen appearances, the actress continues to wow.
Former actress Karisma Kapoor is seldom out of the spotlight. Talent and beauty have always been valued. Despite fewer big-screen appearances, the actress continues to wow. Lolo was a major actress in the 90s, and even now, her magnetic presence and sparkling smile captivate millions of hearts. At 17, she starred in Anari, Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and more. Her features, dance ability, and stylish choices have always drawn attention. Karisma is active on Instagram and provides personal and professional updates.

Karisma uploaded a ’90s flashback photo on Instagram on Friday. In the black-and-white shot, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress looked stunning. She wore a tight T-shirt and skinny jeans. She posed for the camera with closed eyelids and a finger in her lips. “Love the 90s, but this hair…” #FlashbackFriday #CrazyHairDidntCare.”

Karisma Kapoor

Last project: ALTBalaji’s web-series ‘Mentalhood’ Abhinay Deo’s Brown will star her. She resumed performing after her marriage. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Dangerous Ishhq (2012), following which she appeared in Bombay Talkies and Zero.

