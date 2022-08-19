Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan forces A-listers’ to pull the price down

Kartik Aaryan says his dreams are getting bigger

  • A-list celebrities have recently delivered a number of duds in an entertainment business that is struggling under the gloom of failure and recession.
  • These megastars still desire to take home big salaries between the range of Rs. 90 crores and Rs. 200 crores.
  • Given the circumstances, Kartik Aaryan is demonstrating how to save Bollywood from bankruptcy by maintaining his price.
A-list celebrities have recently delivered a number of duds in an entertainment business that is struggling under the gloom of failure and recession. These megastars still desire to take home big salaries between the range of Rs. 90 crores and Rs. 200 crores. Given the circumstances, Kartik Aaryan is demonstrating how to save Bollywood from bankruptcy by maintaining his price.

Moreover, he did not ask a penny more than he did previously rather than raising it in response to Bhool Bhulaiya 2’s box office success.
The other A-listers use Kartik’s consistent, market- and recession-friendly price as an illustration of ethical professionalism.

According to a furious producer who recently signed Kartik, “For years we have been paying these stars through our noses in the belief that they will bring in the audiences. The fact is, they are not bringing anything to the projects anymore. So why should we pay them the earth, moon and sky, especially when the only star who has delivered a bonafide hit this year (Kartik Aaryan) is not hiking his fee?”

