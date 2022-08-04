Katrina Kaif and Aayush Sharma share Arpita Khan sweet birthday note as she turns 33

Arpita is the adopted daughter of the Khan family.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan celebrated her birthday.

Katrina Kaif wished Arpita by sharing their photo on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Arpita is the adopted daughter of the Khan family and it is alleged that Salma Khan adopted her, while other reports in the media claim that it was Salman’s step mother.

Arpita’s husband, actor Aayush Sharma, as well as actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Riteish Deshmukh, sent her birthday wishes on social media. Salman Khan’s younger sister, Arpita, works in the movie business. Arpita and Aayush got married in 2014, and they now have two kids.

Aayush posted a picture of Arpita that showed her smiling and wearing a black hat. He captioned it, “Happy Birthday Mad-Hatter @arpitakhansharma… may you keep proving every year that age is just a number.”

Katrina captioned it, “Dearest one, always be you. Arpita happiest happiest birthday to you.”

Shilpa Shetty shared her well wishes to Arpita by uploading a photo of the two of them. She captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday my darling, sending tons of love, positivity, and great vibes your way. Wishing you only the best. Always.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Also Read Karisma Kapoor hugs Salman Khan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's sister, staged a...