Katrina Kaif announced going to Koffee with Karan with photoshoot

Bollywood’s sultry star Katrina Kaif has always been passionate with fashion. Immediately following the announcement of her appearance on “Koffee with Karan.” Katrina released some absolutely stunning images from her most recent photoshoot.

The Bang Bang star excited her followers by posting clips from the session on Instagram. Kaif tweeted a video of herself posing for the camera and executing a sassy hair flip. She looked lovely in a black and white striped suit.

“A little posing and the necessary hair flick ????????‍♀️”, wrote the Tiger Zinda Hai actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

There were certain media reports that alluded to Katrina’s pregnancy. The Tiger 3 star’s disappearance from the spotlight has piqued the interest of her fans as well.

On the professional front, Katrina will be seen in the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starring movie Phone Bhoot.