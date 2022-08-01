Katrina Kaif brand ‘Kay by Katrina’ got the ‘brand of the year’ award

Recently, Katrina Kaif achieved a new milestone in her profession as an entrepreneur.

Recently, Katrina Kaif achieved a new milestone in her profession as an entrepreneur. And Vicky Kaushal, her delighted husband, was there to celebrate. When her cosmetics company Kay By Katrina won the Vogue India beauty “brand of the year” award at the Vogue Beauty Festival 2022. The actor also garnered acclaim from her peers in the entertainment world.

Vogue India announced Kay By Beauty’s achievement in a post on Instagram that read, “It came, it conquered, and it’s definitely here to stay – meet the homegrown makeup brand that won hearts across the country and the VOGUE India beauty ‘brand of the year’ award for #VBF2022. Ever since its 2019 launch, Katrina Kaif’s (@katrinakaif) Kay Beauty (@kaybykatrina) instantly grew to become one of India’s most loved makeup brands. The philosophy was simple –– making makeup more accessible to the girl and boy next door.”

Katrina had responded to the brand’s original post by commenting, “Thank you – thrilled to be getting this award #itskaytobeyou.”

On Sunday, she reposted the article in its entirety to her personal Instagram account. Her husband Vicky Kaushal and other Bollywood stars left supportive comments in the post’s comments area.

Vicky wrote, “Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful,” adding a series of red hearts emoji. Alia Bhatt, who will appear alongside Katrina in Jee Le Zaraa, commented, “Congratulations katyyy,” adding red hearts. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Kiling it K.” Karan Johar wrote, “More power to you Kat! This is amazing,” while Farah Khan commented, “Congratulations.” Katrina’s Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter also congratulated her, with Ishaan cheering her on for ‘trailblazing.’ Zoya Akhtar and Sharvari Wagh also congratulated the actor.