Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in new Selfie with her sisters

Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress who works in Hindi-language films. One of the highest-paid actresses in India, she has received accolades, including four Screen Awards.

Katrina shared a photo with her fans and followers on her Instagram stories earlier last night. Katrina was sitting with two of her sisters in the pic. The actress from Tiger 3 looked very cool in her red t-shirt. She let her hair down and only put on a little bit of makeup. The three sisters smiled at the picture while looking at the camera. Katrina put a sticker on the picture that said “sisters 4ever.”

