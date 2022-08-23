Advertisement
Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in new Selfie with her sisters

Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in new Selfie with her sisters

Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress who works in Hindi-language films. One of the highest-paid actresses in India, she has received accolades, including four Screen Awards.

Katrina shared a photo with her fans and followers on her Instagram stories earlier last night. Katrina was sitting with two of her sisters in the pic. The actress from Tiger 3 looked very cool in her red t-shirt. She let her hair down and only put on a little bit of makeup. The three sisters smiled at the picture while looking at the camera. Katrina put a sticker on the picture that said “sisters 4ever.”

Vicky Kaushal has referred to Katrina Kaif as an influence in his life
Vicky Kaushal has referred to Katrina Kaif as an influence in his life

Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. Since their wedding. Katrina and...

