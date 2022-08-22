Khushi Kapoor looks stunner in her new pics from Los Angeles

On Monday, Khushi Kapoor posted photos of herself from her vacation in Los Angeles.

Khushi can be seen standing with a pal next to a banana tree in one of her photos, which features a clear blue sky.

She took a selfie wearing a black shirt and black jeans in another image.

Khushi, who will soon make her acting debut, travelled to lovely settings and shared glimpses of her outings with pals at mountaintops and a swimming pool with palm palms.

She can be seen standing with a pal next to a banana tree in one of her photos, which features a clear blue sky. She took a selfie wearing a black shirt and black jeans in another image. Khushi also shared a photo of herself with palm trees surrounding her as she stood next to a pool.

She captioned her post with glimpses of her time in Los Angeles, “Did u really go to LA if you haven’t posted a picture of palm trees on your Instagram.” Her cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, who will also be making her Bollywood debut soon, wrote, “ok now come back.” Chef Kelvin Cheung, commented, “Runyon, still need little house, sushi, in n out” on her post.

Khushi, the younger daughter of the late star Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, will make her acting debut with Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, a film producer and interior designer. Agastya Nanda, the son of Shweta Bachchan and the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will make his acting debut in The Archies, their next Netflix feature. The first look for the movie was unveiled on May 14 after filming for it started in April.

The popular comic book The Archies has an Indian adaptation on Netflix. It is a coming-of-age tale that will introduce Indian youth to the Riverdale youngsters. The musical The Archies, which will be released in 2023, is set in the 1960s.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently discussed Khushi’s first acting role and how she “wanted this so desperately.” She had written in a post in May in response to the teaser of Khushi’s debut project, “Khushi, I can’t wait for the world to see how gorgeous you are inside and out. I’m excited to watch you succeed. I wish I could give you 10292028 hugs and kisses because I adore you.”