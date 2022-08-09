Kiara Advani says the fuss about Kabir Singh’s slap scene was overblown

Kiara Advani is an Indian actress.

Kiara Advani is an Indian actress who usually works in Hindi movies.

Kiara Advani still loves her movie Kabir Singh and her role as Preeti, even though it’s been three years since it came out. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie Kabir Singh was a remake of his own Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which came out in 2017. The main characters were played by Kiara and Shahid Kapoor. The movie did well at the box office, but it was criticized for making misogyny and toxic masculinity look good.

She told, “For me deep down it’s a love story and the thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life. Relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person, even me, to say ‘get out of that relationship’ if someone has cheated on someone, someone has not been respectful of the other person, has slapped someone. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether.”

“After that slap in the interval scene which was blown out of proportion, she (Preeti) leaves the man (Kabir). You don’t see that, you forget about that. The fact that she comes back at the end when he comes back to her, is when a section wanted that she shouldn’t have taken him back. I feel that’s what made it all heart at the end when they’re confronting each other, but at the end of the day this is the love of her life that is in front of her, and she gives in. That’s what love does I guess…When you take a scene out of the film and blow it out of proportion then you just talk about the scene, you have not seen the film in totality.”