Kiara Advani shares cryptic post on Instagram goes viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is famous couple on screen.

Actor and actress were seen celebrating the film’s anniversary.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also posted another video.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani play a couple on screen, and rumours keep going around that they are dating in real life. If anything, their recent conversation on the actress’ Instagram account has made the rumours about them spread even more. Their movie Shershaah, which came out in 2021, turned a year old recently.

The actor and actress were seen celebrating the film’s anniversary by posting several times on social media. In the middle of all that, Kiara wrote a mysterious post on Instagram, which her co-star Sid then replied to.

“@sidmalhotra,” wrote Kiara Advani on Instagram, Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, par tu bhi na ‘Out of sight, Out of mind’ type ka banda nikla!” In response, Sidharth said, “Hey, Sardarni, I don’t know anything, so don’t bother me.” Aaj 6 baje milne aajaunga.” After this chat, the couple told their fans that they would be having a live chat with them at 6pm.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also posted another video on Instagram to celebrate their movie Shershaah. It was their first movie together, and it was based on the life of an Indian army officer named Vikram Batra.

Since they both worked on the movie Shershaah, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been linked together. Even though they never confirmed or denied the rumours, they got stronger when they showed up to Karan Johar’s birthday party in the same car in May 2022. Also, they were seen shopping in Dubai together while celebrating Kiara’s birthday. Ananya Panday, who was a guest on Koffee With Karan 7 recently, also made hints about their relationship, as did host Karan Johar.

