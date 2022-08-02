Kriti Sanon crosses 50 million followers on Instagram

Kriti Sanon expressed her thanks on Monday as she became the newest Bollywood icon to surpass 50 million Instagram followers.

Taking to her social media, the ‘Mimi’ actor dropped a reel video.

Which she captioned, “As Mimi says ‘Fan following hai meri yahan par, haan!’

In the video, the actor shared various BTS videos of her previous characters from Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Mimi to Raabta. In the video, she wrote, “Thank you for giving me so much love.. for loving me on screen and off screen too!. Keep Holding my hand. We have a long way to go.”

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons as soon as the “Dilwale” star released the reel footage.

With this, the “Heropanti” actor joined Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Priyanka Chopra as the most recent Bollywood stars to surpass the 50 million followers threshold on Instagram.

On the network, the performer regularly keeps her followers informed about both her personal and professional lives. Kriti’s social media feed emanates optimism and is as authentic as it gets, from her inspirational workout videos to her gorgeous glam photos to BTS shots from sets.

In the meantime, Kriti has a sizable and one of the best slates of films ahead of her, including the eagerly anticipated Pan India feature “Adipurush,” starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and “Ganapath,” starring Tiger Shroff, which is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Christmas in 2022.

In addition, she has the upcoming movies “Shehzada” with actor Kartik Aaryan, which is scheduled to open in theatres on February 10, 2023, and the horror comedy “Bhediya” with actor Varun Dhawan, as well as Anurag Kashyap’s untitled follow-up.