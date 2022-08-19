Laal Singh Chaddha cancelled for Netlix contract after BO failure

Contrary to expectations, Laal Singh Chaddha had a less than stellar debut day, earning just Rs. 11.70 crore.

Contrary to expectations, Laal Singh Chaddha had a less than stellar debut day, earning just Rs. 11.70 crore. Making matters worse, the movie’s business did not take off during the weekend, and its opening weekend earnings came to Rs. 37.96 cr. Aamir Khan. However, was negotiating to sell the digital rights before the film’s premiere with OTT streaming juggernaut Netflix away from the chaos of the box office. In truth, the two parties had advanced in their discussions, but sadly, the agreement finally failed.

According to a reliable industry insider, Aamir Khan started haggling for the digital rights of Laal Singh Chaddha at an absurd price, “Aamir Khan was very keen on featuring Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix. He wanted that global push the film would get through the streaming giant which has close to 200+ million subscribers. Also, the target audience that Netflix was bringing on to the table was in complete sync with what Aamir Khan was looking for which was not possible with either Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar given their audience profile. Aamir started negotiations with a massive figure of Rs. 150 crores citing his box office history and records. If that was not enough, Aamir was also adamant that the film would release on Netflix a whole six months after its theatrical release.” Further talking about Netflix negotiating with the actor the source continues, “Netflix tried their best to get Aamir to relent and lower the cost and time period between the theatrical and OTT release. They were ready to offer a figure of around 80 to 90 crores. But the actor remained staunch on the price and the timeline since he was also looking to release the film in China. Netflix finally offered a deal at Rs. 50 crores.”

As things stand, Netflix is no longer interested in purchasing the rights because of the film’s abject box office performance. Additionally, no other OTT platform would be eager to pay for hosting this disaster on its network. As per the last report, Viacom 18 Studios and Productions have no alternative but to formalise the release of the film on Voot, and that too for a pittance. There are supposedly 1 million paying customers to Voot.