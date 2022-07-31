Liger promotions halted as female fans faint and cry

Advertisement
  • Vijay and Ananya Panday were present at a jam-packed event at a mall in Navi Mumbai.
  • They were to take part in a unique activity that would excite the audience members about their movie Liger.
  • However, neither star was able to complete their unique assignment.
A few weeks ago, when he appeared in a poster for his next movie Liger that was completely nude. Vijay Deverakonda sparked a wave of female attention online. It appears like the excitement is still going strong. Today, Vijay and Ananya Panday were present at a jam-packed event at a mall in Navi Mumbai. They were to take part in a unique activity that would excite the audience members about their movie Liger.

However, neither star was able to complete their unique assignment. The cause? The audience went into a frenzy as soon as Vijay Deverakonda stepped onto the stage in the middle of the mall. A source from the mall spoke to media and revealed, “The moment Vijay took to the stage, there were sounds of swooning all round. The organisers and volunteers were shocked to see that a few female fans fainted and a few other girls started crying. Loads of fans had posters and sketches of Vijay and then the chants of ‘Vijay we love you’ started.”

So far, so good, but as throngs of spectators rushed beyond the barriers to get closer to the centre stage, where Vijay and Ananya were seated, the frenzy quickly turned into a full-fledged stampede-like situation. In order to ensure everyone’s safety since the security worried things would grow worse, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had to depart midway through the event.
The Liger advertising effort was abandoned because of the out-of-control crowds.
