Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor wished Kajol on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, among many others, sent her birthday wishes as Kajol turned 48 on Friday.

kajol, who last appeared in the Netflix movie Tribhanga in 2021, had previously offered a sneak peek of a pre-birthday celebration with her crew.

Kajol just celebrated 30 years in the movie business.

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Madhuri Dixit shared a picture of Kajol and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the power house of talent. May you keep entertaining us with your terrific performances, yet keeping yourself so real. Lots of love to you.” Kajol’s sister, actor Tanishaa Mukerji shared a throwback picture of her with Kajol to mark the occasion.

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared an old picture of Kajol from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the lovely Kajol… tons of love always.” Actor Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram Stories to wish Kajol on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday Kajol, wishing you love and light always.” Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kajol Ma’am, may your infectious energy keep flowing forever!! Lots and lots of love and have a fantastic year.”

Kajol just celebrated 30 years in the movie business. Her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, also offered his congratulations by posting a heartfelt message on social media to honour the momentous event. The following movie starring Kajol is Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. She allegedly makes a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan.