Edition: English
Edition: English

Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in black lehenga

Articles
Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in black lehenga

  • Madhuri Dixit is an actress from India.
  • She has shared some fresh clicks on her Instagram handle and people are extending love to her.
  • She has 32.5 million followers on her Instagram account.
Madhuri Dixit is an actress from India. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Abodh, but she was never seen again following the release of her next film, Tezaab.

She has always been a well-known figure in the Bollywood industry. Her acting skills, beauty, and fashion sense have won her millions of fans.

Actress Madhuri has shared some fresh clicks on her Instagram handle and people are extending love to her. The diva looked absolutely ravishing in a stunning black lehenga.

She captioned her post, “What a fun day it was! Presenting to you the first jhalak for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10.”

Take a look!

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 168,019 likes this far. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments. She has 32.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read

Madhuri Dixit shocked Waheeda during Dance Deewane last year
Madhuri Dixit shocked Waheeda during Dance Deewane last year

Last year, Dance Deewane featured appearances from actors Madhuri Dixit and Waheeda...

