Madhuri Dixit shocked Waheeda during Dance Deewane last year

Last year, Dance Deewane featured appearances from actors Madhuri Dixit and Waheeda Rehman. Madhuri revealed to Waheeda during the performance that she can whistle with her fingers. Waheeda was shocked to learn this and exclaimed, “Oh my gosh.”

In a video from an old episode of Dance Deewane, Waheeda Rehman asks Madhuri, “You can whistle with your fingers?” to this Madhuri replies, “Yes.” Waheeda then says, “Oh my god. My kids and cousins tried to teach me that and showed me to put my finger like this…but I just can’t do it.” Madhuri says, “Mein mere building ke ladkon ko seekhati thi (I used to teach the boys in my building).”

At that time, Waheeda’s well-known song Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro was featured in a video that Madhuri also uploaded.

At the age of 17, Madhuri made her acting debut in the drama Abodh, and she went on to star in a number of other movies, including Tezaab, Beta, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Mrityudand, Dil To Paagal Hai, and Devdas. Her most recent appearance was in the OTT debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in the Netflix series The Fame Game. Her subsequent appearance will be in the Maja Maa movie on Amazon Prime Video, which also stars Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, and Ritwik Bhowmik.