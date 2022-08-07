Madhuri Dixit shocked Waheeda during Dance Deewane last year

Poonam Dhillon shared a series of photos from her film Trishul (1978) on Friday
Poonam Dhillon took a journey down memory lane on Friday, sharing retro...
Last year, Dance Deewane featured appearances from actors Madhuri Dixit and Waheeda Rehman. Madhuri revealed to Waheeda during the performance that she can whistle with her fingers. Waheeda was shocked to learn this and exclaimed, “Oh my gosh.”
In a video from an old episode of Dance Deewane, Waheeda Rehman asks Madhuri, “You can whistle with your fingers?” to this Madhuri replies, “Yes.” Waheeda then says, “Oh my god. My kids and cousins tried to teach me that and showed me to put my finger like this…but I just can’t do it.” Madhuri says, “Mein mere building ke ladkon ko seekhati thi (I used to teach the boys in my building).”
At that time, Waheeda’s well-known song Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro was featured in a video that Madhuri also uploaded.
