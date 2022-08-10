The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular late-night talk shows in the United States. This week, Maitrey Ramakrishnan joins the show as an interview guest, joining Kate McKinnon for a talk and Jon Pardi for a performance. Maitrey Ramakrishnan plays the main character in the much-anticipated third season of Never Have I Ever. She will be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the upcoming premiere.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@maitreyiramakrishnan)

Advertisement

We can’t wait for season 3 of Never Have I Ever to come out on Netflix, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is giving us major looks until then. The Maitreyi is in charge of promoting the web series. For the Jimmy Fallon show, she chose a beautiful dress from the Zimmermann racks. Maitreyi’s purple dress has a turtleneck, long bell-shaped sleeves, and beaded edges. The purple and blue flower patterns on her dress make it stand out. She wore a grey pair of Mary Jane shoes with her short dress. In that purple dress, she looked like she was from another world. But her eyes were the most interesting thing about her. The purple eye makeup was bold and eye-catching. Her look was kept simple as a whole. Her makeup was perfect all over. Her lips were shiny, she used a little highlighter, and she put blush on the apples of her cheeks. She paired her outfit with small earrings and a nose ring. She tied her hair up in a bun with strands that framed her face, and her smile did the rest.

The third season of Never Have I Ever will come out on August 12 on Netflix. The next movie that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be in is The Netherfield Girls, which will be on Netflix.