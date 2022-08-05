Malaika Arora exudes hotness in a gorgeous black gown

Malaika Arora published pictures of herself walking the runway as the show-stopper at a recent fashion show.

Malaika Arora published pictures of herself walking the runway as the show-stopper at a recent fashion show. The reality TV judge was undeniably glam in the images she posted on Instagram. Her most recent images drew a lot of feedback from admirers, who applauded her for embracing her glamorous persona.

More photos from Malaika’s most recent fashion show have been released. In the photos that have drawn her admirers on social media, she is flaunting her statement jewellery and sexy makeup.

Many people responded to her post with fire emojis, while others applauded Malaika for her “fearless style.” Someone described her style as “100% authentic.” It’s hot, a fan wrote. “This dress is created for you, and just you,” said another. Your attire is gorgeous, by the way. Looking amazing and angelic. “No one can be more gorgeous than you,” read another comment. “I am your (Malaika’s) biggest fan,” someone else added.

Arjun and Malaika have been seen together frequently in public recently. They recently returned from Paris after celebrating Arjun’s birthday in June, in addition to attending parties and restaurants. When Malaika and Arjun were named the Most Stylish Couple at the star-studded HT India’s Most Stylish 2022 in Mumbai in July, they received their first award as a couple. The two complimented each other in their acceptance speeches after winning the prize and showed up together at the ceremony.